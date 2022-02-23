Left Menu

UP Polls: Dynasts ignored problems of Muslim women because of vote bank politics, says PM Modi

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at rivals, saying they only bothered about ''vote bank'' politics and did not pay attention to the problems of Muslim women suffering due to triple talaq.

Addressing a rally for the Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, PM Modi took a swipe at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family, saying for him, UP and the entire country is family. The prime minister also highlighted the large scale recruitment of women in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as in the army.

Modi talked about launching vaccination drives for animals and also caring for the marginal farmers by giving money directly in their bank account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

