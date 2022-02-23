UP Polls: Dynasts ignored problems of Muslim women because of vote bank politics, says PM Modi
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at rivals, saying they only bothered about ''vote bank'' politics and did not pay attention to the problems of Muslim women suffering due to triple talaq.
Addressing a rally for the Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, PM Modi took a swipe at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family, saying for him, UP and the entire country is family. The prime minister also highlighted the large scale recruitment of women in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as in the army.
Modi talked about launching vaccination drives for animals and also caring for the marginal farmers by giving money directly in their bank account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar Pradesh Police
- Muslim
- PM Modi
- Ayodhya
ALSO READ
Cong did nothing for the development of Uttarakhand despite being in power for years: PM Narendra Modi.
It has been identity of Punjab to keep India ahead: PM Narendra Modi at virtual rally.
Congress walks out of Rajya Sabha during PM Narendra Modi's reply to motion of thanks.
PM Narendra Modi dismisses possibility of division of votes in western UP, says the BJP will win as in previous elections.
Giving Cong fitting reply for making political use of General Rawat is responsibility of people of Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi.