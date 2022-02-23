Left Menu

BJP govt will Rs 900-1000 if farmers take care of stray cattle: CM Yogi Adityanath in Amethi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if the BJP forms the government then it would give Rs 900-1,000 every month to the farmers who will adopt and take care of stray cattle.

ANI | Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:41 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if the BJP forms the government then it would give Rs 900-1,000 every month to the farmers who will adopt and take care of stray cattle. Speaking during the campaigning in Amethi on Wednesday, CM Adityanath said, "We will give Rs.900-1000 every month to the farmers who will adopt and take care of stray cattle."

He further said, "We have completely stopped illegal slaughterhouses. I promise that we will not let 'Gaumata' be slaughtered while we'll also protect fields of farmers from stray cattle." Adityanath said, "Whenever there used to be vacancies in the state before 2017, 'Saifai khandaan' (family) used to do 'vasooli' (charge money) for them but we gave 5 lakh government jobs to the youth."

The elections in UP will be held seven phases and the result will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

