Programme to refurbishing W Cape fishing harbours to be completed

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille says, a programme aimed at refurbishing Western Cape fishing harbours is expected to be completed as early as next month.

The Minister said this when she briefed the media on the implementation of the infrastructure investment plan.

"Phase 1 entails the redevelopment of the 13 proclaimed fishing harbours in the Western Cape currently being implemented by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure which includes the refurbishment and upgrades of the harbours to an 80% operational efficiency.

"The repair programme is just over 97% completed and is expected to be fully completed by March 2022," she said.

This programme is being implemented at several harbours, including Kalk Bay, Gordons Bay, Hermanus, Gansbaai, Struisbaai, Arniston, Lamberts Bay, Laaiplek, St Helena Bay, Saldanha Bay, Pepper Bay, Hout Bay and Stilbaai.

"To date, this project has created 894 job opportunities and empowered local SMMEs to the value of R114 million. In April 2021, Dr [Kgosientsho] Ramokgopa and I conducted a site visit to the Saldanha Bay harbour project and in December 2021, we opened the refurbished multi-purpose centre at the Hermanus harbour which is being utilised by local traders as part of efforts to stimulate local economic growth and create jobs for the surrounding coastal communities."

De Lille said phase 2 of the Small Harbours SIP includes the new small harbours identified in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and the KwaZulu-Natal which is currently in the project preparation stage.

"A number of the projects have been launched and are progressing well especially in the human settlements and transport sectors and we highlighted a number of these with site visits last year.

"We are not just making announcements, we will only launch projects after all processes have been completed such as the financing.

"In the coming weeks we will be visiting more projects which have started, starting with the N2 nodal mixed residential development in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the Sondela Phase 2 and the Jeppestown Human settlements projects in Gauteng."

The Minister encouraged the media to join these visits to see the progress first hand.

