Bombay HC dismisses plea by retail traders association challenging mandatory Marathi signboards at their establishments

Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the retail traders association challenging mandatory Marathi signboards at their establishments across Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the retail traders association challenging mandatory Marathi signboards at their establishments across Maharashtra. The High Court held that rule of mandatory Marathi signboards does not violate provisions of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

Bombay HC observed that Marathi is the mother tongue of Maharashtra and a rule for mandatory Marathi signboards outside any shop or other places can't be termed discrimination Petitioner fined Rs 25,000, to be deposited in Chief Minister's relief fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

