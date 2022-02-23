Left Menu

Delhi HC judge recuses himself from hearing appeal moved by Facebook, others

A Delhi High court judge on Wednesday recused from hearing an appeal moved by social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and Google challenging a single judge order which had asked to remove video content "on a global basis" allegedly containing defamatory content against Baba Ramdev on their platforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi High court judge on Wednesday recused from hearing an appeal moved by social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and Google challenging a single judge order which had asked to remove video content "on a global basis" allegedly containing defamatory content against Baba Ramdev on their platforms. The matter was listed before a bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi. He rescued himself from the hearing.

The bench listed the matter before another bench on 21 March 2022. In November 2019, a single judge had directed Facebook to globally remove, block or disable the links of the defamatory content against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

Social media platform Facebook had challenged this order before the division bench. Later on, other petitioners had also moved High court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

