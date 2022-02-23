Left Menu

UK undermining its media regulator, says Russia's RT

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:12 IST
Russia RT Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian-backed broadcaster RT said British foreign minister Liz Truss had undermined the country's broadcast regulator Ofcom, after Truss said she thought the regulator would be looking at RT's output.

"It is unfortunate that Minister Truss, and, recently, a select few other UK politicians, seem to be trying to directly or indirectly interfere in institutions they tout as supposedly independent and wholly free from political pressure," RT's deputy editor in chief and head of communications, Anna Belkina, said.

"These comments once more undermine the independence of the UK regulator."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

