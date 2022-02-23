UK undermining its media regulator, says Russia's RT
Russian-backed broadcaster RT said British foreign minister Liz Truss had undermined the country's broadcast regulator Ofcom, after Truss said she thought the regulator would be looking at RT's output.
"It is unfortunate that Minister Truss, and, recently, a select few other UK politicians, seem to be trying to directly or indirectly interfere in institutions they tout as supposedly independent and wholly free from political pressure," RT's deputy editor in chief and head of communications, Anna Belkina, said.
"These comments once more undermine the independence of the UK regulator."
