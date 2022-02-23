Notorious robbers arrested after encounter in north Delhi

Left Menu

The arrests were made on Tuesday when a tip-off told police that Jitender and Naresh Mandal, involved in several robbery cases in Delhi and NCR, would come to Wazirabad along with others in a car, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:17 IST
Two men involved in multiple robbery cases were arrested along with their two other associates after an encounter in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Wednesday. The arrests were made on Tuesday when a tip-off told police that Jitender and Naresh Mandal, involved in several robbery cases in Delhi and NCR, would come to Wazirabad along with others in a car, they said. On the basis of the information, police laid a trap at RCC Nala Road in Wazirabad and intercepted the suspect vehicle around 10.40 pm, said a senior police officer. As police made the bid to intercept the car, four men came out and started running and one of them opened fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Police also retaliated and shot Jitender in left leg, he said. After a brief exchange of gunfire, all four persons were apprehended, Kalsi said.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Kumar Maurya (26), Rakesh Kumar Maurya (29), and Ravinder (26), all residents of Gonda district in UP, and Naresh Kumar Mandal (27), a resident of Jharkhand, he said. Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, one empty cartridge, and one car have been recovered from their possession. Jitender has been shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for treatment, said the officer.

