Guj HC seeks DGP’s reply on legal aid arrangements at police stations for victims of sexual assault

The Gujarat High Court has sought the director-general of police's (DGP) response on the compliance of the Supreme Court's direction for police stations to keep a list of advocates to provide legal assistance to the victims of sexual assault.

In its order last week, the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Aniruddha Mayee observed that the Apex court's order regarding legal representation for complainants of sexual assault cases at the police station ''is often observed in breach''.

As per the Supreme Court's order, the victim should be provided with legal assistance at the police station, where an advocate would explain to her the nature of the proceedings, prepare her for the case and assist her at the police station and in court. A list of advocates willing to act in these cases should be kept at police stations for victims who do not have a particular lawyer in mind or whose own lawyer is unavailable. The advocate would also provide the victim with guidance on obtaining help about mind counseling or medical assistance, etc., the 1995 order of the Supreme Court stated.

The High Court said that while hearing the present case of the victim of sexual violence, it found that even the investigating officer pleaded her ignorance about the said order of the Apex court. ''There is no list of impaneled advocates noticed in the police stations,'' the court observed in its order. The bench directed the DGP to file an affidavit for the purpose of issuing the necessary circular, direction, or notification for every police station of the state to maintain, for effective implementation of the directions issued in 1995, without further loss of time, it said.

The minor daughter of the petitioner had gone missing on June 10, 2021, after which she approached the Visnagar police station in the state's Mehsana district with the request to lodge an FIR. The victim was found to be have been kept in illegal custody and sexually abused, and her medical report revealed that she was 10-weeks pregnant. The victim and her parents then urged that the fetus be terminated, which was allowed under the provisions of the Termination of Pregnancy Act. The court allowed the corpus to join her parents as per her wishes and directed the authorities to provide her legal aid.

