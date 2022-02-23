Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:20 IST
Ukraine MPs vote to give permission for civilians to carry firearms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday voted to approve in the first reading a draft law which gives permission to Ukrainians to carry firearms and act in self-defence.

"The adoption of this law is fully in the interests of the state and society," the authors of the draft law said in a note, adding that the law was needed due to "existing threats and dangers for the citizens of Ukraine".

One of Europe's worst security crises in decades was unfolding after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered troops to be deployed to eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

