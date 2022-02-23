Lebanon foils three suicide attacks by 'terrorist network', says interior minister

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) foiled plans by a "terrorist network" to carry out three suicide attacks in the country, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a news conference on Wednesday.

Mawlawi said the network was affiliated with the Islamic State group and that the plans for attacks, near the capital Beirut, involved gunfire and fire from rocket-propelled grenades in addition to suicide vests.

