Will fight and win, won’t bow down: Nawab Malik on ED action

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:38 IST
Nawab Malik (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, who was on Wednesday arrested in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, said he won't bow down.

"We will fight and win. We won't bow down," Malik said waving to waiting media as he stepped out of the ED office in south Mumbai after spending eight hours there.

Malik was then taken by ED officials in a vehicle for medical check-up, sources said.

The 62-year-old NCP leader arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 am and the agency officials recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

