Army Chief presents President’s Colours to 4 battalions of Parachute Regiment

The Parachute Regiment is an elite regiment of Indian Army which holds an enviable record in pre and post-independence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:56 IST
The Army Chief also complimented the newly raised units for the remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the Nation with pride. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
General MM Naravane, The Chief of the Army Staff presented the prestigious 'President's Colours' to four battalions of the Parachute Regiment, namely 11 PARACHUTE (Special Forces), 21 PARACHUTE (Special Forces), 23 PARACHUTE and 29 PARACHUTE, during an impressive Colour Presentation Parade held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre, Bangalore on 23 February 2022.

The Parachute Regiment is an elite regiment of Indian Army which holds an enviable record in pre and post-independence operations. The Regiment has been awarded a number of laurels in diverse theatres such as Gaza, Korea, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Maldives, Rann of Kutch, Siachen, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and in the Eastern theatre including Manipur, Nagaland & Assam. Post-independence, battalions of the Regiment have earned an impressive tally of 32 Chief of the Army Staff unit citations and its personnel have been awarded with 08 Ashoka Chakra, 14 Maha Vir Chakra, 22 Kirti Chakra, 63 Vir Chakra, 116 Shaurya Chakra & 601 Sena Medals for gallantry and exceptional bravery.

After reviewing the parade, the Army Chief appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions of the Parachute Regiment. The Army Chief also complimented the newly raised units for the remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the Nation with pride.

(With Inputs from PIB)

