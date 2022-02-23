Will fight and win, won’t bow down: Nawab Malik on ED action

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, who was on Wednesday arrested in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, said he won’t bow down.

“Will fight and win. Won’t bow down,” Malik said waving to waiting media as he stepped out of the ED office in south Mumbai after spending eight hours there. “Will expose all,” he said, before being taken by ED officials in a vehicle for medical check-up.

The minister later tweeted a video clip of him making those remarks. His office also tweeted, “Main jhukega nahi! (won't bow down).” The 62-year-old NCP leader arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 am and the agency officials recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

