Left Menu

Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up, but he was found to not be carrying any explosives.Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the companys website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday.

PTI | Amstelveen | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:16 IST
Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than USD 226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The tense, five-hour standoff paralysed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighbourhoods for hours on Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage, whose identity wasn't released.

“The hostage played a sort of hero's role by, in that split second that he had, forcing a breakthrough in this situation,” Paauw said at a news conference in the early hours of the morning. “Otherwise it could have been a very long and unpleasant night and maybe longer.” After the suspect was run over, a robot checked him for explosives as snipers in nearby buildings took aim, green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up, but he was found to not be carrying any explosives.

Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the company's website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022