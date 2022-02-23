Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:24 IST
Delhi’s trend people walk on road and file PIL: HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A trend in Delhi shows people walk on the road, look left and right and file public interest litigation without any research or homework, the Delhi High Court Wednesday observed while pulling up a litigant for filing a frivolous plea.

"This is a trend in Delhi that you walk on the road, look left and right and file a PIL. No research and homework is done," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said.

The court was hearing a PIL which alleged that illegal construction was going on in the Shaheen Bagh area and authorities were involved in it.

The bench said the PIL was nothing but for blackmailing and extortion purposes.

"This is for consumption of so-called activists and PIL champions," it said.

Later, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition which was granted by the court.PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

