National Commission for Minorities chair Syed Shahezadi holds meeting of full Commission

The Officiating Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities, NCM, Ms. Syed Shahezadi today in New Delhi chaired a meeting of the full Commission after she was appointed as Officiating Chairperson by the Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on February 02, 2022. The Commission Members from Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi communities also joined in the meeting. The Commission discussed various major issues related to NCM as well as welfare of the minorities.

During the year 2021-22, the Commission has received 1850 petitions till date out of which 1066 have been disposed of. Reports have been called from concerned authorities on 514 cases and the remaining 270 cases are under process. The Commission will continue to take up hearings in the unresolved matters pertaining to various issues and rights of the minorities in the country which have been brought to its notice and will recommend suitable course of action to all the concerned authorities.

(With Inputs from PIB)