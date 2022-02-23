Two brothers injured in attack in Thane district

Two brothers were injured after being attacked by a group of persons, one of them related to the victims, outside a crematorium at Ulhasnagar in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, Babu Yeshwant Patil and Narendra Yeshwant Patil, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital after suffering injuries in the attack on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman of the Thane city police said.

The attackers, armed with lethal weapons, targeted the two brothers when they were coming out of the crematorium after attending the funeral of a relative, a corporator of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) who died on Tuesday morning, he said.

Two of the assailants were identified as Choblya Motiram Patil and Rahul Kamlesh Jaisinghani. One of them, Choblya Patil, is a cousin of the victims, the police said.

An offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and also the Arms Act has been registered against the accused persons, they said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

The two accused who have been identified suspected the victims had lodged a police complaint against them and this may have triggered the attack, they added.

