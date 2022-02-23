Left Menu

Two brothers injured in attack in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:38 IST
Two brothers injured in attack in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were injured after being attacked by a group of persons, one of them related to the victims, outside a crematorium at Ulhasnagar in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, Babu Yeshwant Patil and Narendra Yeshwant Patil, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital after suffering injuries in the attack on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman of the Thane city police said.

The attackers, armed with lethal weapons, targeted the two brothers when they were coming out of the crematorium after attending the funeral of a relative, a corporator of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) who died on Tuesday morning, he said.

Two of the assailants were identified as Choblya Motiram Patil and Rahul Kamlesh Jaisinghani. One of them, Choblya Patil, is a cousin of the victims, the police said.

An offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and also the Arms Act has been registered against the accused persons, they said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

The two accused who have been identified suspected the victims had lodged a police complaint against them and this may have triggered the attack, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022