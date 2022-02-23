Chhattisgarh: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for abducting, raping 5-year-old girl

A special court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a five-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Balod district.

Special POCSO judge Mukesh Kumar Patre on Tuesday convicted Ramkumar Salam (25), a resident of Bhainsbod under Balod police station limits, of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC, special public prosecutor Channu Lal Sahu said. The accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,500 was imposed on him, he said.

According to the prosecution, in November 2021, Salam abducted the minor girl and sexually exploited her. The child returned home and narrated the entire incident to her parents.

A complaint was lodged by the victim's parents and an offence was registered with Balod police station.

"Taking swift action in the case, the police arrested Salam immediately and the chargesheet was produced in the court within 48 hours of the incident. The court has passed the judgement in 87 days," said Balod Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar.

