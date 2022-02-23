Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:49 IST
EU member states approve sanctions on Russia, EU diplomat says
The European Union's member states have given their green light, via their envoys in Brussels, to a first package of sanctions on Russia, an EU diplomat said.

The sanctions still need formal approval by the foreign ministers, something that will be handled in written procedure by 1400 GMT and can normally be taken for granted after the EU ambassadors' decision.

The sanctions will enter into force once they are published in the EU's official journal, a step expected later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

