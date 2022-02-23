Left Menu

Italy considers offering Ukraine 110 million euros in aid

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:10 IST
Luigi Di Maio Image Credit: Wikipedia
Italy is considering setting aside around 110 million euros ($124.75 million) to support Ukraine, whose economy has been badly hit by the ongoing crisis with Russia, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliament on Wednesday.

Di Maio said the move would be aimed "at supporting the Ukrainian population and economy in areas to be agreed with the Kyiv authorities".

Di Maio also told lawmakers that Italy would work to limit "as much as possible" the impact on both its economy and its strategic interests of any sanctions imposed on Russia by the West. ($1 = 0.8818 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

