Maha minister Nawab Malik produced before spl court after arrest by ED in money laundering case

In the morning, Malik was taken to the EDs office in south Mumbai for questioning and he was later arrested.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:15 IST
Nawab Malik (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was produced before a special court here on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money laundering case probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides and the Mumbai underworld.

In the morning, Malik was taken to the ED's office in south Mumbai for questioning and he was later arrested. The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken to the state-run J J Hospital in the afternoon for a medical check-up after which he was taken to the sessions court.

Malik, clad in a white kurta, was brought to the courtroom of Special Judge R N Rokade, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), at 4.50 pm and was made to stand in the witness box.

When the judge asked him if he had any grievances, Malik said the ED officials came to his house in the morning and took him to their office. "In the office, they (ED) made me sign a document which they later said was the summons," the minister told the court.

Further proceedings are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

