No one can change Russia's recognition of breakaway Ukrainian regions - ruling party member
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Andrey Turchak, a senior member of Russia's ruling party, said on Wednesday no force in the world could change the legal result of Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
On a visit to Donetsk, Turchak told the separatist leader of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic that Russia would not abandon its people.
He said 93,000 people had already been evacuated over the border to Russia.
Advertisement