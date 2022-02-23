No one can change Russia's recognition of breakaway Ukrainian regions - ruling party member

Andrey Turchak, a senior member of Russia's ruling party, said on Wednesday no force in the world could change the legal result of Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

On a visit to Donetsk, Turchak told the separatist leader of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic that Russia would not abandon its people.

He said 93,000 people had already been evacuated over the border to Russia.