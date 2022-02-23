Left Menu

No one can change Russia's recognition of breakaway Ukrainian regions - ruling party member

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:33 IST
No one can change Russia's recognition of breakaway Ukrainian regions - ruling party member
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Andrey Turchak, a senior member of Russia's ruling party, said on Wednesday no force in the world could change the legal result of Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

On a visit to Donetsk, Turchak told the separatist leader of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic that Russia would not abandon its people.

He said 93,000 people had already been evacuated over the border to Russia.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022