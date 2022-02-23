Left Menu

Mumbai: Two brothers beat up fellow train passenger after argument over Ludo game

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers allegedly bashed up a man following an argument with him over playing the game of Ludo on Wednesday when the three of them were travelling in a suburban train in Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident occurred in a Churchgate-bound local train around 11.30 am, he said.

''The trio was playing Ludo game on a mobile phone. During the game, one of them nudged another player with his elbow, which triggered an argument between them. The twin brothers then started bashing up the fellow passenger,'' the official of Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Someone from the compartment shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.

During the probe, Borivali police found that all the three passengers involved in the incident are residents of Nalasopara and Bhayandar areas located in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

''They were travelling from Bhayandar to Churchgate,'' he said.

The Borivali GRP has established their identity and an FIR under section 160 (punishment for committing affray) has been registered against them, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

