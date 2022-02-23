Russian-backed separatist leader says he wants peaceful resolution with Ukraine
Reuters | Donetsk | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:52 IST
A Russian-backed leader in the breakaway Donetsk region of Ukraine said on Wednesday he would prefer to resolve questions about border demarcation with Kyiv peacefully, but reserved the right to ask Russia for help.
Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said he favoured dialogue.
