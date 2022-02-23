Russia begins evacuating its diplomatic staff from Ukraine -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has started evacuating its diplomatic staff from all of its diplomatic facilities in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of Russia's embassy in Kyiv.
The United States and its allies sought to step up sanctions pressure on Russia on Wednesday over the deployment of troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, in one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions
Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks