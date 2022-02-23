Slovakia to lift most COVID restrictions over the coming month
Updated: 23-02-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:00 IST
Slovakia will lift most COVID-19 restrictions over the next month, beginning with loosening measures for the unvaccinated before cancelling crowd limits in a later phase, according to plans approved by the government on Wednesday.
The first phase of the loosening will begin on Feb. 26, material on the government's website showed. A second phase will follow on March 26 to end limits on crowds and opening hours.
