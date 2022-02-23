Left Menu

West Bengal: Home Guard personnel, civic volunteer arrested from Howrah in Anis Khan death case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested a Home Guard personnel and a civic volunteer from Amta, Howrah in connection with the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:04 IST
West Bengal: Home Guard personnel, civic volunteer arrested from Howrah in Anis Khan death case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested a Home Guard personnel and a civic volunteer from Amta, Howrah in connection with the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan. West Bengal Police had constituted a three-member SIT on Tuesday to probe the death of a student in Aliah University. The team is led by the Additional Director General of Police of CID Gyanwant Singh. According to the state government order, the SIT will submit its report within 15 days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave the direction for the constitution of an SIT on Monday after protests had erupted over the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan. Anis Khan was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night. His parents have alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, have denied the allegations.

Addressing a public gathering in Howrah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I have asked for an SIT headed by DG, with the report within 15 days. A thorough inquiry will be done and culprits will be punished." The Chief Minister requested people to not fall prey to misinformation on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

