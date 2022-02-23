Left Menu

Rare endoscopic procedure at KIMS Hospital

A rare endoscopic procedure was successfully performed at KIMSHEALTH here to treat oesophageal shrinkage of a 53-year-old woman who suffered from throat cancer.Its a delicate surgery that requires immense care, Dr Madhu Sasidharan, gastroenterologist of KIMSHEALTH, said. She has now begun eating food normally, said Dr Sasidharan.

23-02-2022
A rare endoscopic procedure was successfully performed at KIMSHEALTH here to treat oesophageal shrinkage of a 53-year-old woman who suffered from throat cancer.

"It's a delicate surgery that requires immense care," Dr Madhu Sasidharan, gastroenterologist of KIMSHEALTH, said. In 2019, the woman underwent radiation but it shrunk her food pipe to shrink and prevented her from taking solid food, said a press release on Wednesday. Later, her condition deteriorated and she couldn't even take water necessitating the consumption of food through a drill in the stomach and connecting it with an artificial pipe to the intestines directly,'' the hospital said.

After two years, she approached KIMSHEALTH which carried out a two-hour endoscopy that widened the food-pipe.

"For two years, the patient was taking food without knowing the taste. She has now begun eating food normally," said Dr. Sasidharan.

