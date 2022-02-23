Man crushed to death by son over property in Jharkhand
A 65-year-old man was crushed to death allegedly by his son in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district over property, police said on Wednesday.
The incident happened in Duaridih village in Patamda police station area, they said.
The son, 40, wanted his share of the paddy land but his father was against it, following which an argument started between the two, police said.
Amid the heated argument, the son crushed his father's head against the wall several times, killing him, they said.
The accused fled to a relative's house in Gadigram after the incident, and he was arrested from there, police said.
A case has been filed and the matter is being investigated, they said.
