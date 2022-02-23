Left Menu

Man crushed to death by son over property in Jharkhand

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year-old man was crushed to death allegedly by his son in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district over property, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Duaridih village in Patamda police station area, they said.

The son, 40, wanted his share of the paddy land but his father was against it, following which an argument started between the two, police said.

Amid the heated argument, the son crushed his father's head against the wall several times, killing him, they said.

The accused fled to a relative's house in Gadigram after the incident, and he was arrested from there, police said.

A case has been filed and the matter is being investigated, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

