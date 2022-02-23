Left Menu

Delhi: Manish Sisodia gets additional charge of PWD earlier held by Satyendar Jain

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday allocated the charge Public Works Department (PWD) in addition to the already existing portfolios he is holding, as per an order of the Delhi Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:32 IST
Delhi: Manish Sisodia gets additional charge of PWD earlier held by Satyendar Jain
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday allocated the charge Public Works Department (PWD) in addition to the already existing portfolios he is holding, as per an order of the Delhi Government. Till now, Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain was holding the charge of PWD.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt. Governor, in consultation with the Chief Minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of Public Works Department to Manish Sisodia, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding," reads the order from Delhi Secretariat. With this new order, Deputy Chief Minister, other than PWD, also holds the portfolios of Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art, Culture and Development, Labour, Employment and all other departments not specifically allotted to any Minister.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain now holds Home, Health, Industries, Power, Urban Development, Water, Irrigation and Flood Control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

