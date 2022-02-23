UK has further Russia sanctions ready if Ukraine crisis escalates -PM's spokesman

The British government is holding further sanctions against Russia in readiness to enact if the situation in Ukraine escalates further, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman declined to set out what would be the trigger for further sanctions or what exactly they would involve, saying it would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a strategic advantage.

"We are holding further sanctions at readiness if the situation escalates," the spokesman told reporters. "We don't think it would be helpful to identify specific trigger points for action."

