UK has further Russia sanctions ready if Ukraine crisis escalates -PM's spokesman
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government is holding further sanctions against Russia in readiness to enact if the situation in Ukraine escalates further, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.
The spokesman declined to set out what would be the trigger for further sanctions or what exactly they would involve, saying it would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a strategic advantage.
"We are holding further sanctions at readiness if the situation escalates," the spokesman told reporters. "We don't think it would be helpful to identify specific trigger points for action."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Boris Johnson
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions
Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks