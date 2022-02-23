Russia's foreign ministry promises strong response to U.S. sanctions
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it would respond strongly to new U.S. sanctions in a way that would be sensitive and weighted towards Washington, saying the measures imposed against Moscow ran counter to American interests.
The United States and its allies sought to step up sanctions pressure on Russia on Wednesday over the deployment of troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, in one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades.
