PMLA matter: Practice of handing over pages after pages during arguments not healthy, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the practice of handing over pages after pages during the arguments must be discouraged as it is not a “healthy practice” and creates confusion.

“It is not a personal remark but it is a general observation for everyone. The practice here has changed completely. During the arguments, pages after pages are being handed over as if this is a dustbin in which you are dropping papers,” a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, made this observation while hearing arguments on a batch of pleas concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The top court said such practice must be discouraged.

“Again, we are repeating, it is not a personal remark. It is about the practice which is evolving here which must be discouraged. This is not a healthy practice. It is not assisting the court. It is creating confusion,” the bench said.

The observation by the bench came when an advocate, who was arguing in the matter, referred to his note. “Do you expect us to keep on adding,” the bench asked.

To this, the counsel said he is not giving any judgement apart from two which were not relied upon earlier.

“That’s not the point. These loose paper handling is impossible for us when we work at home,” the bench observed, adding, “And then, paper is missed and review petitions are filed”.

The advocate said they don’t want to stress the court with more papers in the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had earlier told the bench that there are over 200 petitions in the matter and interim stays have been granted in several serious cases due to which investigation has been affected.

Some of these petitions have challenged the validity of certain provisions of the PMLA.

