Left Menu

MEA highlights India's Buddhist linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Wednesday celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by inaugurating projects reflecting Buddhist linkages with the ASEAN and East Asian countries.Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Indias Independence.As part of the celebration, books of Buddhist Jataka tales translated into Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese languages were unveiled, the MEA said.A comprehensive video of e-ITEC courses offered by the MEA on Buddhist teachings was shown during the event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 19:05 IST
MEA highlights India's Buddhist linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday celebrated the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' by inaugurating projects reflecting Buddhist linkages with the ASEAN and East Asian countries.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

As part of the celebration, books of Buddhist 'Jataka' tales translated into Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese languages were unveiled, the MEA said.

A comprehensive video of e-ITEC courses offered by the MEA on Buddhist teachings was shown during the event. The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) is a prestigious programme conducted by the MEA. Minister of State for External Affairs RajKumar Ranjan Singh inaugurated an interactive coffee table e-book on Buddhist linkages with the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asian countries.

The digital exhibition titled ''Bodhicitta: Interweaving Buddhist Art Traditions from India Across Asia'' curated by National Museum was displayed, the MEA said in a statement. ''The ministry presented an Interactive Template for use by Missions for orientation visits by school/college students to cultural centres/missions for better understanding of India's Buddhist linkages,'' it said. A series of commemorative events and activities will be organised by the MEA across the country as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' from February 21 to 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022