Ukraine wants security guarantees from Russia, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine wants security gurantees from Russia as a step towards ending the standoff between the two countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday in a briefing with his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.
"I believe that Russia should be among those countries that provide clear security guarantees. I have many times suggested that the President of Russia sit down at the negotiating table and speak," he said.
One of Europe's worst security crises in decades was unfolding after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered troops to be deployed to eastern Ukraine.
