Raj govt will continue working on ERCP despite Centre not according it national status: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 19:33 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said even though the Centre has not accorded national status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the state government will continue working on it with its resources.

In his Budget speech, Gehlot said works related to Navnera-Galwa-Bisalpur-Isarda link, Mahalpur barrage and Ramgarh barrage with a cost of Rs 9,600 crore are proposed to be taken up under ERCP next year.

He asked ERCP Corporation to ensure quality of works and timely completion.

Gehlot said the project is important for providing drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan, namely Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer and Tonk.

He said that the Prime Minister had promised to give national status to the project during rallies in Jaipur and Ajmer in July and October 2018 but he failed to fulfil the promise.

Gehlot said he has written letters to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti minister in this regard and will continue to do so. At the same time, the Rajasthan government will continue working on the project with its resources, looking at the importance of the project.

