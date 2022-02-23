2 accused injured in police firing while trying to flee in Assam

Two suspected criminals - a drug peddler and one thief - were injured in separate police firing incidents in Assam when they allegedly tried to flee from custody, senior officials said on Wednesday.

The incidents were reported from Hailakandi and Dibrugarh districts.

In one incident, police arrested the drug peddler in Hailakandi town and seized a material suspected to be heroin, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay told PTI.

''During interrogation, he told us that two people supplied the drug to him. While leading a police team to those two persons, he snatched the pistol of one sub-inspector and tried to fire. He failed as the weapon was locked. For self-defence, one of the officials fired at his leg. It happened at around 3 am today,'' the SP said. The accused, who was charge-sheeted in two other cases, is now being treated at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Upadhyay said.

In the other incident, a police team went to the house of a man, an accused in a theft case, near Moran in Dibrugarh district to arrest him after getting a tip-off, Additional SP Bitul Chetia said.

''After seeing the police personnel, he tried to fire. It led to a scuffle and police fired two rounds aiming at his leg. He was injured and sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital,'' he added.

Police seized one revolver, two live rounds, three blank cartridges and a .22 pistol from his possession.

Chetia said that he was wanted in four cases in Moran and Demow police stations.

Altogether 33 people have been killed and at least 82 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

On February 7, the Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court that due process of law and all guidelines issued by the NHRC were followed in all these cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)