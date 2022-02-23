Left Menu

Delhi govt building decentralised STPs in 5,000 parks: Jain

New Delhi, Feb 23 PTI The Kejriwal government is constructing decentralised sewage treatment plants in 5,000 parks in Delhi to meet the water demand for gardening, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. He inspected one such under-construction D-STP in a park in Model Town.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:31 IST
Delhi govt building decentralised STPs in 5,000 parks: Jain
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Kejriwal government is constructing decentralised sewage treatment plants in 5,000 parks in Delhi to meet the water demand for gardening, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. He inspected one such under-construction D-STP in a park in Model Town. Decentralised STPs are being built to conserve groundwater and promote reuse of waste water, he said, adding these will replace conventional sources of irrigation in parks such as tubewells, he said.

The Delhi government is constructing D-STPs at five major locations at present -- Sheikh Sarai-I, Sheikh Sarai- II, Sandesh Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Model Town. These D-STPs will be a sustainable and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of wastewater, Jain added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022