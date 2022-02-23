Delhi govt building decentralised STPs in 5,000 parks: Jain

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Kejriwal government is constructing decentralised sewage treatment plants in 5,000 parks in Delhi to meet the water demand for gardening, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. He inspected one such under-construction D-STP in a park in Model Town. Decentralised STPs are being built to conserve groundwater and promote reuse of waste water, he said, adding these will replace conventional sources of irrigation in parks such as tubewells, he said.

The Delhi government is constructing D-STPs at five major locations at present -- Sheikh Sarai-I, Sheikh Sarai- II, Sandesh Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Model Town. These D-STPs will be a sustainable and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of wastewater, Jain added.

