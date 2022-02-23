Ukrainian government, foreign ministry and parliament websites down

Several Ukrainian state websites, including the government and foreign ministry home pages, were inaccessible on Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector.

Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.

