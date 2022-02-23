Putin tells Erdogan U.S., NATO tried to ignore Russia's security demands - IFX
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his disappointment to Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at what he said were attempts by the U.S. and NATO to ignore Russia's legitimate security demands, Interfax cited the Kremlin as saying. In a phone call, Putin said he had recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that prompted sanctions from Western countries, because of what he alleged was Ukraine's rejection of the Minsk peace agreements.
Erdogan told Putin Turkey did not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Turkish presidency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks
Paris says Putin agreed to start no new manoeuvres near Ukraine for now
Kremlin denies Putin told Macron there will be no new manoeuvres near Ukraine
Macron convinces Putin to not 'escalate' Ukraine crisis
More diplomacy: Macron heads to Kyiv after talks with Putin