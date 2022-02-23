Left Menu

Putin tells Erdogan U.S., NATO tried to ignore Russia's security demands - IFX

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:32 IST
Putin tells Erdogan U.S., NATO tried to ignore Russia's security demands - IFX
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his disappointment to Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at what he said were attempts by the U.S. and NATO to ignore Russia's legitimate security demands, Interfax cited the Kremlin as saying. In a phone call, Putin said he had recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that prompted sanctions from Western countries, because of what he alleged was Ukraine's rejection of the Minsk peace agreements.

Erdogan told Putin Turkey did not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Turkish presidency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022