HC shows displeasure over treatment of Van Gujjars

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over non-compliance of its order on providing land allotment and other facilities to Van Gujjars, a forest-dwelling community living in parts of Corbett and Rajaji Tiger reserves.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over non-compliance of its order on providing land allotment and other facilities to Van Gujjars, a forest-dwelling community living in parts of Corbett and Rajaji Tiger reserves. Hearing a bunch of PILs, Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice NS Dhanik asked the state government why the orders related to Van Gujjars issued earlier had not yet been complied with. A division bench headed by Chief Justice RS Chauhan had earlier ordered that Rs 10 lakh be granted within three months to the 24 families from the community living along the banks of the Sona river in Corbett Tiger Reserve. The court had also directed that a certificate of ownership of the land be granted to these families within six months. Basic facilities like food, housing, medical, schools, roads and arrangements for fodder for their animals and veterinary doctors for their treatment were also to be provided to the destitute families of forest Gujjars in Rajaji National Park. The government was asked to submit a detailed report, but till date the government has not complied with this order, the court said.

