DGP directs formation of cyber-crime investigation teams in J-K
To avert the growing trend of cyber crimes, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday issued a circular, directing the formation of teams of well-trained officers to handle the cyber-crime investigation.
The circular, forwarded to Special Director General of Police, Crime, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, reads that teams of well-trained officers shall be formed to handle cyber-crime investigations in their respective units and wings, a police spokesperson said.
He said the circular also directed for observance of 'cyber awareness day' on the first Wednesday of every month to create awareness on cyber related frauds in all vernacular languages. PTI TAS AB RCJ RCJ
