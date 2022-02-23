Ukraine's minister says banks hit by denial of service attack
Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:51 IST
Ukraine's minister of digital transformation said Ukrainian banks were hit by denial of service attacks on Wednesday.
Several Ukrainian state websites, including the government and foreign ministry home pages, were also inaccessible on Wednesday.
Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector.
