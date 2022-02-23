Left Menu

EU leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis at special summit on Thursday

Updated: 23-02-2022 20:53 IST
EU leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis at special summit on Thursday

EU leaders will meet for a special summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the bloc's further response to Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," the head of the EU Council grouping the bloc's member states, Charles Michel, said in a statement on Wednesday.

