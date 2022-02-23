Left Menu

Special police staff bust racket of smuggling cigarettes from Dubai, arrest one person, seize cigarettes worth Rs 20 lakh

Special police staff of the Central district on Wednesday busted a racket of smuggling cigarettes from Dubai, arrested an accused and seized 2,040 packets of cigarettes worth Rs 20 lakh.

Updated: 23-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:02 IST
Special police staff of the Central district on Wednesday busted a racket of smuggling cigarettes from Dubai, arrested an accused and seized 2,040 packets of cigarettes worth Rs 20 lakh. The accused was identified as Faizan, 36, son of Intakhab Mirza , resident of Farashkhana, Delhi.

Police had received a tip off on February 22 that a person involved in the smuggling of imported cigarettes will come to the Bus Stand Minto Road, Delhi. At about 6:40 am, acting upon the secret information, a team of special staff apprehended Faizan from the Bus Stand, Minto Road and seized 2,040 packets of cigarettes from his possession. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the cigarettes were illegally smuggled from Dubai. Police registered an FIR under section 7/20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Product Act 2003 at PS Kamla Market, Delhi.

Police are investigating further and making efforts to identify other accused persons. (ANI)

