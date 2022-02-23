Left Menu

Czechs to propose EU tightens passport rules for Russians

The Czech Republic will ask European Union partners to only allow entry into the border control-free Schengen area to Russians who hold biometric passports, Czech Interior Minister Vita Rakusan said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:08 IST
Czechs to propose EU tightens passport rules for Russians
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will ask European Union partners to only allow entry into the border control-free Schengen area to Russians who hold biometric passports, Czech Interior Minister Vita Rakusan said on Wednesday. "We will call on our European colleagues... to require Russian citizens (to hold) biometric passports for entering the Schengen area so we have clear certainty that the person entering with the passport really is that person," Rakusan said.

Most of the bloc is part of the Schengen zone. Rakusan said he would also work with the foreign ministry on possible tightening visa issuance rules for Russians while creating special visas for people persecuted in Russia for being associated with Russian opposition, he said.

The steps are part of a response to the conflict in Ukraine, he said. The EU and NATO member, home to a 260,000-strong Ukrainian community, has been preparing for a potential influx of refugees from Ukraine but for the time being there have not been any signs of increased interest in any type of residency permits, Rakusan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022