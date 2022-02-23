Left Menu

Ukraine state of emergency could impose curbs on movement, information and media: draft text

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:24 IST
Ukraine could impose restrictions on the freedom of movement of conscripted reservists, impose curbs on the distribution of information and media and introduce personal document checks, according to a draft text on Wednesday.

The draft text needs to be approved by parliament on Wednesday evening and would come into force from Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.

