Ukraine state of emergency could impose curbs on movement, information and media: draft text
Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:24 IST
Ukraine could impose restrictions on the freedom of movement of conscripted reservists, impose curbs on the distribution of information and media and introduce personal document checks, according to a draft text on Wednesday.
The draft text needs to be approved by parliament on Wednesday evening and would come into force from Thursday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.
