Left Menu

Guterres strongly condemns arrest of UN personnel in Central African Republic

Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the release of four members of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) who were arrested in the capital, Bangui, earlier this week, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:28 IST
Guterres strongly condemns arrest of UN personnel in Central African Republic
Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the release of four members of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) who were arrested in the capital, Bangui, earlier this week, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Local gendarmerie arrested the personnel on Monday while they were escorting a senior military officer from the mission, which is known by the French acronym, MINUSCA.

The incident occurred at the airport and those arrested were French peacekeepers, according to international media reports.

Procedure not followed

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General has strongly condemned their arrest.

The UN chief emphasized that MINUSCA personnel “enjoy privileges and immunities which are held in the interest of the United Nations”, he said, in line with the 2014 Status of Forces Agreement between the Organization and the Government of the CAR.

“The Secretary-General recalls that the 2014 Status of Forces Agreement establishes a specific procedure in cases where members of MINUSCA are suspected, by the authorities of the Central African Republic, of having committed an offence,” he added. “The Secretary-General notes that this procedure has not been followed in the present case.”

The Secretary-General has called on the CAR Government to abide by all its obligations under international law, including the Status of Forces Agreement, and release the MINUSCA personnel unconditionally and without delay.

He also reaffirmed the UN’s solidarity and continued support to the country.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022