Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION ELN24 POLLS-UP-2NDLD PM Dynasts ignored problems of Muslim women, seasonal politicians will go back after March 10: PM Modi in UP Barabanki/Kaushambi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP's rivals, saying they were only bothered about ''vote-bank politics'' and did not pay attention to the ''mountain-like'' problems faced by Muslim women due to evil practices like triple talaq.

DEL47 BIZ-RBI-CRYPTO BILL RBI's views might have delayed crypto bill: Deputy Governor Michael Patra Mumbai: Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Patra on Wednesday said the central bank's views about cryptocurrencies might have delayed the government's proposed legislation on crypto assets.

DEL43 CONG-COAL-SCAM Cong alleges Rs 6,000 cr coal scam in Gujarat, seeks time-bound SC probe New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged a coal scam of Rs 6,000 crore in Gujarat whereby coal meant for small and medium industry was diverted to industries in other states and demanded a time-bound investigation by a siting judge of the Supreme Court.

DEL41 JAISHANKAR-AFGHANISTAN No progress on issues flagged in UNSC resolution: Jaishankar on Afghanistan New Delhi: The international community's apprehension about the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities is still very much a ''live concern'' as there is no credible information to suggest an improvement in the situation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

DEL36 ED-NAWAB MALIK-3RDLD ARREST Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED in money laundering case Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering case probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides and the Mumbai underworld, officials said.

ELN20 POLLS-MN-SHAH Amit Shah vows to end Kuki militancy problem in Manipur in 5 years Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the government will hold peace talks with all Kuki militant groups and their issue will be resolved in the next five years. DEL49 ED-CONMAN-BOLLYWOOD ACTORS ED finds 'conman' Chandrasekhar approached multiple B-town actors, met models in Tihar New Delhi: An alleged associate of jailed 'conman' Sukesh Chandrasekhar ''projected'' him as a business tycoon so that he could get in touch with various female models and actors and she even took some of them to meet him inside the Tihar jail in 2018, the ED has said in a recently filed charge sheet.

CAL6 JH-LALU-ED No end to Lalu's trobules, ED may confiscate assets created by husbandry scam Ranchi: More troubles are likely for the ailing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, incarcerated in the Rs 950 crore fodder scam and now undergoing treatment in Rajendra Prasad Institute of Medical Science here, as the Enforcement Directorate may confiscate assets created by those convicted in the scandal in line with the directions to CBI by a special court.

LEGAL LGD26 SC-HYDERABAD ENCOUNTER Hyderabad encounter: SC asks Registry to provide report of Justice Sirpurkar panel to judges New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to share with lawyers the sealed cover report for the time being of an apex court-appointed three-member inquiry commission which probed encounter killing of the four accused in the case of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

LGD23 SC-RAPE “Love affair” no ground for bail in POCSO case, SC set aside Jharkhand HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that grounds like “there was a love affair” between the girl and the accused and there was alleged “refusal to marry” will have no bearing on the grant of bail in the POCSO case LGD21 SC-AMAZON-LD FUTURE SC asks Amazon, Future group to urge NCLAT to decide plea of US e-commerce major New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Amazon and Future group to request the NCLAT to decide the plea challenging the revocation of sanction to the US e-commerce major for its deal with Future group's firm by the Competition Commission of India.

FOREIGN FGN51 PAK-IMRAN-LD RUSSIA Pak PM Imran Khan leaves for Russia on maiden visit; aims to reset bilateral ties Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday left for Russia on a two-day visit - the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades – during which he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin to reset the bilateral ties and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

By Sajjad Hussain FGN50 CHINA-NEPAL-US-MCC How can a gift come with an ultimatum?: China steps up attack on USD-500 million American aid to Nepal Beijing: China on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the USD-500 million infrastructure aid being offered by the US to Nepal, saying political strings should not be attached to a “gift” and it should not come with an ultimatum.

By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD19 SPO-TT-MANIKA A much improved player four years on, Manika Batra eyeing more history at 2022 CWG, Asiad New Delhi: Back in the top-50 of world rankings after three years, star table tennis player Manika Batra wants to break the top-30 barrier in the near future and she knows she will have to work harder than ever to get there.

By Bharat Sharma PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)