Aditya Thackeray launches special cell dedicated to Electrical Vehicles in Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday launched a special cell under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dedicated to accelerate Electrical Vehicles' 'transition and adoption' in Mumbai. The 'Mumbai EV Cell' has been launched in collaboration with a company called WRI India.

"With experts working towards sustainable mobility, this cell will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development and market penetration," tweeted Aditya Thackeray who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District. Stressing on the acceptance of EV among the general public, Thackeray said that Maharashtra has witnessed a jump of 157 per cent in EV registration since the announcement of EV policy (in July 2021).

Bringing this new age technology in public transportation, Thackeray tweeted that "We are swiftly working towards electrifying the BEST fleet. Currently, 386 BEST buses are electric and will soon touch 50 per cent by 2023 and 100 per cent before 2027." State Environment Minister Thackeray termed this collaboration "Just the beginning" of "a long way to go in this hour of climate emergency."

"Grateful to BMC, BEST buses and most importantly, Mumbaikars, who are crucial stakeholders in our efforts towards sustainable development," tweeted Thackeray. (ANI)

